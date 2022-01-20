John Ward Davis, 85, of Thayer, Kansas went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Heritage Health Care, Chanutes. He was born March 14, 1936 in Sedan, Kansas, the son of Floyd W. Davis and Elsie (Brown) Davis. He attended schools in Independence and graduated high school in Pueblo, Colorado. After graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force and served four years with an honorable discharge.
John returned to Independence to attend college and met Lois McFarland. They were married on July 3, 1960 in Thayer. Lois survives at the home. They were married 62 years. They had two children, Patricia (deceased) and John Mark. He graduated from Kansas State University.
John retired from the USDA Soil Conservation Service. After retirement he worked for a Geotechnical firm in Denver, CO. They moved to Thayer where he served as Treasurer of the City of Thayer and several years as Sexton of Thayer Cemetery District. He was a member of Thayer Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife, Lois, son John and wife. April, Flint, TX, brother-in-law Steve McFarland, Wichita, sister-in-law Brenda McFarland, Thayer, and sister-in-law Clarice McFarland, of Wichita; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter Patricia and his parents, brothers-in-law Jerry and Duane McFarland.
Cremation has taken place per his wishes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Thayer Christian Church, Thayer, KS 66776 and may be mailed to or left with the funeral home. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720.
