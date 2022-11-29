Nancy Irene was born in Chanute, KS on February 16, 1941 and died Nov. 19, 2022.
She was the only child of Vilas Wiltse Desselle and Benjamin “Ben” Desselle. Nancy married her Chanute High School sweetheart Dallas Wayne Brandon in 1959. They celebrated 59 years of marriage on December 24, 2017.
Nancy and Wayne had three children. Brenda Lee was born first on the Marine Corps Base in 29 Palms, CA where Wayne was serving our military. They moved back to Chanute where sons Barry Wayne and Blaine Wesley were born.
While raising three small children, Nancy attended two years at Chanute Junior College - Neosho County Community College, graduating with honors in 1966. After graduation from Pittsburg State University with a teaching degree, Mrs. Brandon taught history at Chanute High School from 1968-1974. She earned a Master’s Degree from Emporia State University in the field of education and career counseling and was later a doctoral candidate at Kansas State University. The Brandon family moved to Bonner Springs in 1974. Nancy picked up her teaching career at Turner School District in Wyandotte County from 1974-1980. She owned and operated a Diet Center in Kansas City, KS from 1980-1984. Nancy Brandon returned to the education field and worked as a career counselor at Penn Valley - Metropolitan Community College, Kansas City, MO from 1984-1997. While at Penn Valley, Nancy was awarded achievements for “Outstanding Counselor,” as well as “Outstanding Achievement Award Guidance, Counseling, Career Development and Placement” by the Missouri Vocational Special Needs Association and was honored in ceremony with President Bill Clinton’s attendance.
For 30 years Nancy and Wayne resided in Bonner Springs, where the couple also raised three grandchildren, Blaine Wesley Jr, Justin Lee and Crystal Marie. They are survived by additional grandchildren, including Brandon Mitchell Ward, Michelle Lee Ward Savage and Kaylie Jo Brandon. Following retirement, the couple moved to Woodland Shores on Grand Lake of the Cherokee in northeastern Oklahoma. They happily lived among Wayne’s brothers, sisters-in-law, Nancy’s cousins, friends, family and numerous foster and rescue dogs for 13 years. In 2016 they moved to Victory Hills Senior Living Center in Kansas City, KS until Wayne passed away in 2018. Nancy lived two years at Overland Park Place and passed away at The Village at Mission Senior Living, Prairie Village, KS on November 19, 2022. Please send family condolences to Brenda Brandon, P.O. Box 414, Eudora, KS 66025.
