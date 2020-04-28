Leonard ¨Len¨ Jay Brooks passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his home in Chanute, Kansas. He was born in Chanute to Lester and Leona (Schul) Brooks on September 23, 1963.
He graduated from Chanute High School in 1982. Leonard spent his 25-year career in the meter department for the City of Chanute as a meter technician, and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Leonard was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping in his spare time as well as woodworking. He was united in marriage to Lisa Parkins on May 17, 1986, they later divorced. He is survived by his two children, Stephany (Louis) Heck and Trenten (Charley) Brooks, both of Chanute, Kansas; Two grandchildren; Clay Heck and Carol Brook; One brother, Tony (Kathy) Brooks of Chanute; and Sister-in-Law, Linda Brooks of Bemidji, Minnesota; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Doug Brooks. A celebration of life is planned to be held at a later date. Arrangements have been made by Wickham Funeral Home and memorials to assist with final expenses may be left in their care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.