Tonya Sue “Toni” Relph, 64, of Altoona, Kansas passed away in the early morning of December 20, 2022.
Toni was born June 20, 1958 in Fredonia, Kansas to Raymond and Viona (Payne) Bumgarner. She grew up alongside two sisters, Kathy and Lisa. She attended Fredonia High School, graduating in the Class of 1976.
Toni spent her working career as a school secretary. She spent 15 years as secretary at Fredonia High School, before going to work at Altoona schools, where she continued until retirement. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fredonia, and her faith was important to her.
On July 5, 1975, Toni was united in marriage to David Relph in Fredonia. Together, they raised their four children, spending 47 wonderful years together. Toni loved doing anything outside, whether it was gardening, taking family camping trips to lakes in Missouri, or riding ATV trails in Colorado. When the grandkids came along, she loved taking golf cart rides with them, and spent every minute she could watching them play sports. Toni loved being a mom and grandma, and loved her family deeply.
Toni is survived by her husband, David; Children: Kristi (Jeff) Mitchell of Chanute, David (Heather) Relph of Salina, Susan Wheeler of Neodesha, John (Laura) Relph of Abilene; Grandchildren: Gavin Harvey, Lane (Lexy) Harvey, Ava Harvey, Sarai Mitchell, Jackson Mitchell, Kadi Relph, Easton Relph, Carter Relph, Adalyn Relph, Mayra Wheeler, and Lili Wheeler; Great-grandchildren: Bruin and Silas; Her mother, Viona Bumgarner of Fredonia; Sisters: Kathy (Roger) Houchin of Fredonia,and Lisa (Skip) Connor of Newton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Bumgarner
Cremation has been requested, with a private family graveside to be held.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 420 S. 20th, PO Box 247, Fredonia, KS 6673
