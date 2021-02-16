W. Ernest “Ernie” Clevenger, 96, of Parsons and a longtime rural Erie and Galesburg farmer and stockman, passed away at 8:13 pm Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Parsons
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home with burial following in the Lakeview Cemetery near Erie. Friends may come to the funeral home in Erie from 9 am to 6 pm Friday to sign the register and view. Memorials are suggested to the Galesburg Relief Fund and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Parsons, KS 673567. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Further obituary information will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
