Lenyx November Violet Barriger, 3, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at her home in LaHarpe, Kansas.
Lenyx was born to parents, Ryan Scott and Darylann Paige (Krokstrom) Barriger on February 15, 2018 in Chanute, Kansas. Lenyx could brighten anyone’s day when she walked into the room. She was known for being the happiest little girl with a laugh that could stop you in your tracks. Her love for music, animals, and her big sisters was unmatched. Although she was tiny, she was feisty, mighty, strong-willed, and a fighter. Even through the battle that Lenyx was fighting, her generous nature would still shine through, always putting others before herself.
Lenyx is preceded in death by grandmother, Beth Page; and great-uncle, Richard Barriger.
Lenyx is survived by her parents, Ryan and Darylann Barriger; siblings, Andromeda and Kamryn Krokstrom; grandparents, Mike Krokstrom and Roger and Janice Barriger; uncle, Joe Barriger and family; and numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas.
Memorials in honor of Lenyx are suggested to the Lenyx Barriger Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.