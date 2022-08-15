Rodney Charles Thummel, 66, passed away on August 12, 2022, in Iola, Kan.
He grew up in Chanute and was a student at St. Patrick’s Catholic School and Chanute High School. Rodney left high school and received his GED. He joined the Marines at 17 in 1973. Rodney was a proud Marine and was honorably discharged in 1977. He was awarded the Rifle Expert Badge, Pistol Marksman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. Rodney returned to Humboldt, then Yates Center. He worked in the oil field for several years and had other various jobs until 1996 when he began working at Iola Gates Company as a lab tech.
On May 22, 2002, Rodney married Kay Mentzer in Las Vegas. They recently renewed their vows on August 4, 2022, at home as they were unable to return to Vegas in May as planned due to Rodney’s progressing illness.
Rodney retired after 24 years at Gates in September 2020. He started working at G&W in the meat department and enjoyed visiting and joking with everyone that came in. Due to illness, Rodney had to stop working in April 2021.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Thummel and Mary Thummel, one brother Cliff Thummel and one grandson Braydon Berthot.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Kay Thummel, two children: Mikal Larson and Aaron Nietfeld, six grandchildren: Asia Larson. Alec Berthot, Jade Nietfeld, Austin Nietfeld and Adrianne Morrison (Pedro), one great-grandson, Lucas Lozano, two sisters: Joni Thummel, Marsha Bogle (Mark), brother: Brian Thummel (Jessie), Oliver Bunker, and stepmother Dee Thummel and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 1:30 at Campbell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends for Life of Yates Center and may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
