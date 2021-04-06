Rowena Belle (Robertson) Thuillez, 86, of Richardson, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
Rowena was born on March 30, 1934 in Madison, Kansas; the daughter of Cleo and Lorena Robertson.
Rowena is survived by:
Sons: Charles Allen Ozbun, Edward Ray Ozbun, Joel Dean Ozbun; 12 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren.
Rowena was preceded in death by her parents, first husband James Ola Ozbun, second husband Rene Edward Thuillez, and Daughter Shirley Kathryn Ozbun Williams.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland Ave., Chanute, Kansas 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.