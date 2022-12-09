Ronald “Ron” Dean Reed. 83, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Heritage Health Care in Chanute.
Ron was born in St. John, Kansas on October 9, 1939, to Jesse T. Reed Sr. and Alma (Gailey) Reed. He attended and graduated from Fredonia High School in 1957. On November 1, 1963, in Chanute, he was united in marriage to Sherion (Sherry) Kay Jones. She preceded him in death in 2019.
Ron was a licensed plumber for over 40 years and worked for various companies in Chanute, including Buman Plumbing, Lamp Liters and Comfort Contractors. After retiring, he worked for Naff Ace Hardware and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Ron enjoyed fishing. hunting, and watching horse races, but most of all he loved watching his grandson Braxton Reed play football and basketball.
Ron is survived by one daughter Rhonda Reed of Chanute; two brothers, Joseph C. Reed of Branson, Missouri, Jesse T. Reed Jr. (Karen) of Springdale, Arkansas; and one grandson, Braxton Alan Dean Reed of Chanute. Ron is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one son Daniel Alan Reed, and four brothers, Jack, Donald, David, and Robert (Bob) Reed.
Memorials in honor of Ron are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) or Home Town Health and Hospice of Fredonia, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11 am at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, Kansas 66720
