Daisy Lucille Cummings, of Chanute KS, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26 2021. She was born to Lorinda Zornes in 1981, in Iols. She is survived by her three children, Trenton, Zaine, Ehlina of Chanute. sister Patricia Snow of Mulberry, nieces Lottie Cummings, Tonya Spradley and Vanetta Hill and their children.
Daisy was preceded in death by mother, Lorinda, grandmother Daisy Zornes and Aunt Betty Puckett.
Daisy was joined in life by the many relationships of family and friends she made through life.
Cremation has been requested with a graveside service Saturday, Nov.r 13, 2021 at the LaHarpe Cemetery at 11 am with a gathering to follow at LaHarpe City Hall. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
