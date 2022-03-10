Gerald E. Stich, 88, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. A rosary will be held at 1:30 pm followed by a funeral mass at 2 pm on Monday, March 14, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, Augusta. Graveside service will be at 11 am on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at St. Patrick Cemetery, Chanute.
Gerald was born on October 2, 1933 in Earlton, KS to Oscar J. Stich and Ester A. (Greve) Stich. Gerald was the fourth child of six children. He graduated from Chanute Senior High School in May of 1952. He was united in marriage to Donna B. (Record) on July 20, 1953.
Gerald came to Wichita in 1952, and got a job as a machinist at Beech Aircraft from 1952 to 1978. From 1978 to 1998, he worked at Boeing Aircraft.
Gerald started building pickup toppers and campers for trucks from 1966 to 1975, under the name of ROLL-ON. He sold them on South Broadway, Wichita, and Waco, KS.
Gerald and Donna moved to the farm south of Augusta, and in addition to their regular jobs, ran a Jersey dairy farm. They showed the Jersey cows at the State Fair. Later they moved to Latham to a ranch and raised Simmental beef cattle. When they retired they moved to a house in Augusta at 1821 Moyle Street.
Gerald was preceded in death by: his parents, Ester and Oscar Stich; his two sons, Allen and Kevin. Also preceding him in death were his three brothers, William, Frances, and John; his sisters, Cecilia Porter and Jane O’Mahen.
He is survived by; his loving wife, Donna B. Stich; son, Richard Stich and wife, Debbie, of Mulvane; daughter, Teresa Gegg and husband, Russell, of St. Genevieve, MO; five granddaughters, Nicole Hodges and fiancé Bill Perkins of Colorado Springs, CO, Julie Bowles and husband, Chris, of Waxahachie, TX, Anastasia, Gabrielle, and Marissa Gegg of St. Genevieve, MO; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Bowles of Waxahachie, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave., Suite 204, Overland Park, KS 66202, or Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214.
