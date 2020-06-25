Larry Frank Myers of Thayer passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center.
The son of Kenneth and Sylvia Myers, he was born November 28, 1937, in Chanute. Larry graduated from Erie High School in 1956. He then attended NCCC, where he was a member of the men’s basketball team, graduating in 1958.
Larry and Carolyn (Toby) Dickinson were married on August 30,1969.
Larry’s employment over the years was primarily with two different insurance companies. He worked as an adjuster and also performed investigation-type work on structure fires. Larry was extremely proud of the Thayer Fire Department and served as the volunteer fire chief since 1975.
Larry is survived by his wife, Toby, of the home, as well as a daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, LaVearl Maxeiner, of Springfield, Illinois; a son, Kent, and daughter-in-law, Marcia Myers, of Edgerton; a stepdaughter, Darrin Barron, of Thayer; a stepdaughter, Darcie Cruz, of Chanute; and a son, Dirk, and daughter-in-law, Jessica Myers, of Erie; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sharon Myers.
A remembrance celebration will be held at 9 am on Saturday, June 20, at the Thayer City Park located at the west end of Neosho Avenue (Main Street). A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Thayer Fire Rescue Auxiliary, PO Box 57, Thayer, KS 66776, to help fund an exhibition shelter for a 1919 Model T fire engine.
