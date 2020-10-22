Pauline Wagner, 86, formerly of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Heritage Health Care in Chanute, KS.
Glenda Pauline Mouser was born May 27, 1934, in East Alton, IL, to Roscoe and Clara (Rea) Mouser. Pauline married the love of her life, Donald Wagner, in Henderson, KY, on June 9, 1951. During their 63 years of marriage, she became the mother of three sons and one daughter. She also served in a supporting role as a minister’s wife when her husband received his ministry credentials and served as an evangelist and pastor in Illinois, Missouri, and Kansas from 1968 to 1988.
Following their move to Moorhead in 1988, they served as interim and pulpit-supply pastors for churches in Detroit Lakes, MN, Barnesville, MN. and White Earth, MN. As Cass County Jail chaplains from 2002 to 2009, they also provided weekly Bible studies to local inmates. The Wagners regularly sang duets together at local nursing homes and traveled throughout the area with the Prime Time Choir from their church.
Pauline is survived by her children, David (Diane) Wagner, Moorhead, Donna (Don) Coy, Humboldt, KS, Randy (Paula) Wagner, Danville, IL, and Douglas (Karla) Wagner, Moorhead; eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Donald Wagner; her parents, Roscoe and Clara Mouser; her brother, Hursel Mouser; and two grandsons, Dayne Michael Wagner and Dustin Ray Coy.
The Celebration of Life Service will be Monday, October 26, 2020 at 2 pm, with visitation one hour prior to the service in Northview Church (3401 25th St. S., Fargo, ND). Due to COVID restrictions, facial masks are required for all attendees. A livestream of the funeral service will be available on Pauline’s obituary page on the Korsmo Funeral Service website.
Online guestbook: www.korsmofuneralservice.com
