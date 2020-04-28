Laura Mae Turner, 84, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at her home. Laura was born on September 18, 1935 in Iola, KS the daughter of James Frederick and Bertha Madeline (Dunton) Weeks. Laura was raised in California and Oregon and returned to Iola in 1947.
Laura married William D. Starr of Iola, KS and he died in December of 1965. She then met Joseph G. Turner and they married in December of 1966, they have been married for 53 years and Joseph survives at their home. Laura was one who loved her family exceedingly well and loved other people. She accepted Jesus Christ when she was 43 years old and joined the Chanute Church of the Nazarene.
Laura liked to oil paint, design items with her scroll saw, paint and then give them to friends. She made 4 quilts and 30 prayer shawls. At the age of 70, she took piano lessons. She enjoyed cooking and baking pies to give to friends and family, she also delivered for meals on wheels. She enjoyed writing poetry and had 3 of them published. Laura loved her church, friends and most of all her family.
Including her husband, Joseph, Laura is survived by:
2 Sons: Gary Starr and wife, Julie, of Grantville, KS, David Starr and wife, Natalea, of Chanute, KS; 2 Daughters: Gale Scarlett and husband, Carlton, of Gardner, KS, Vicki Conley and husband, James, of Austin, CO; 2 Sisters: Jeanne Weeks of Sheldon, MO, Peggy Carnahan of Gas City, KS; and 1 daughter in love: Teresa Starr of Chanute, KS; 16 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, first husband William Starr, and 2 daughters Kathy Turner and Mary Lou Turner.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute, KS. Memorials have been suggested to the Chanute Church of the Nazarene and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
