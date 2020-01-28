Debra M. Byers, 57, of Chanute, Kansas passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 at Life Care Center, Burlington, KS. She was born on August 3, 1962 in Chanute, KS, the daughter of Fred and Ivah (Hole) Byers. Debbie graduated from Chanute High School in 1980. Debbie worked at the Sonic Drive In as a carhop for several years. She was a member of the First Christian Church. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed working on family tree book.
Debbie is survived by her mother, Ivah Byers, of Chanute; her son, Michael P. Byers and wife, Jeanie, his daughter Zaeda and son Michael Jr., of Mount Vernon, Texas; sister Jeanette Haggard of Bowling Green, MO; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Fred Byers, her brothers Donald W., Paul D., her sister Rhonda K. Packard, her grandson Aaron M. and niece Kimberly D. Ingle, grandparents Jess and Margaret Byers, Nathan and Ella Hole. Cremation has taken place and memorial service will be March 14, 2020. Visitation at 10 am with service at 11 am followed by a dinner at First Christian Church, 102.N. Grant, Chanute, KS.
