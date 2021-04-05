Carol Kae Stair, 61, of Chanute, KS passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at her home. Carol was born on April 17, 1959 in Iola, KS, the daughter of Richard Lee and LaFaun Lee (Yehle) Cranor.
Carol Kae, loving wife and mother, dedicated her life to caring for her family and prided herself on putting others needs above her own. Outside of family life, she practiced cosmetology, enjoyed going for long drives, and loved listening to music. Carol was also a passionate cook and oftentimes could be found perfecting her family’s favorite dishes.
On April 15, 1995, Carol married Steve E. Stair. Carol and Steve shared nearly 26 years of marriage together.
Including her husband, Steve, Carol is survived by:
Children: Donelle Trimble, Shelby Stair, Rena Stair; Siblings: Janice Varvel, Douglas Cranor, Cheryl Canfield, Matthew Cranor; and one beloved grandchild, Micah.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sister, Sereina Cranor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 9 at 5 pm at Countryside Funeral Home. Memorials have been suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
