Elizabeth Ann Brunger, 81, of Chanute, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita, KS. Elizabeth was born on December 5, 1939 in Newton, KS the daughter of Woodrow and Ruth (Golden) Moberly.
After high school, Elizabeth married Donald Lee Brunger, together they owned and operated Financial Planners, Inc. of Chanute until his death on September 16, 1999. Elizabeth continued on with the business and retired after 40 years of service.
Elizabeth was a devout Christian, building her life around giving, loving and caring for people, and believing in God. Elizabeth loved animals, and cared for her community. She enjoyed spending time with her friends whom she called family, and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Survivors include:
Sister: Amy (Caroline) Burmeister and husband, H.R., of Holyrood, KS; Nieces and Nephews: Rebecca Guagliardo and husband, Anthony, of Guerney, IL, Phillip Burmeister and wife, Bernice, of Wilsonville, Alabama, Valarie Wilson and husband, Kory, of Orinda, CA, Melissa Brebner and husband, Todd, of Pleasanton CA.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and husband Donald.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Chanute with burial to follow at the Vilas Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to the Fire Escape Coffee House and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
