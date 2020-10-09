Nelda Dean, 80, of Erie, went home to be with her Lord and Saviour Friday morning at the Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
She was born December 22, 1939 at Wichita and was raised in Erie by her mother, Olive “Dorene” (McKinney) Newland and stepfather, James A. “Dutch” Newland. She graduated from Erie High School in 1957.
During high school Nelda was active in Rainbow Girls and worked as a waitress in restaurants. In her adult years she lived in various places and worked in nursing homes and in the dietary department at the Chanute Hospital. For several years she operated a soft ice cream place in Erie. She was a member of the Erie Federated Church, the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.
Her first marriage was to Charles R. Babcock on June 7, 1959. They later divorced. She and William L. “Bill” Dean were married October 15, 1976 and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2018.
Nelda is survived by two daughters, Nova Blaton of Thayer and Rhonda Wolfe (Glen) of Savonburg; two grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, her twin Nedra Babcock and Linda White and a son-in-law Terry Brown.
The funeral service will be at 2 pm Wednesday, at the Erie Federated Church. Burial will be in East Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the Erie Federated Church. They may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. The Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie is in charge of arrangements. Online messages may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
