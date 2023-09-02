Rono always said, “You make your own happiness!”
Rono Gale Bowyer, born May 20, 1952, died Aug. 8, 2023.
He demonstrated by example: how to value time, build genuine relationships, choose meaningful work and finish what you start.
Rono was a deliberate man. His patience and his trustworthiness was a given when it came to his wife (Lisa) and his daughters (Whitney and Rachel).
Do Rono a favor, when you’re outside in the woods, on a body of water, playing music or running down the road on two wheels, think of him!!
Please join us for an Honorary Celebration at the Bowyer residence on October 21, 2023 at 1:00pm, 4602 Seagraves Dr. Joplin, MO 64804.
