Ronald “Ron” Lee Rains, age 84, of Fort Scott, passed away peacefully Monday morning, August 14, 2023. He was born on June 18, 1939, in Chanute, Kansas to Charles Edgar Rains and Eva Leota Grogan Rains. He grew up in Chanute where his father was a pastor at the Highland Avenue United Brethren Church and graduated from Chanute High School with the class of 1957.
Ron joined the Army in 1958 and served until 1963. At the conclusion of his service, he held the rank of a Specialist 4. His primary duty was surveying coordinates for the world’s first surface-to-surface nuclear missiles (Honest John missiles). During his time in the Army, Ron was also a paratrooper for the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. He was very proud to serve his country and told many stories of his adventures. After serving in the Army, Ron moved to Fort Scott where he began working for the Kansas Department of Transportation. This is where he met his future wife, Sharry. Ron married Sharon Ann Martin on April 16, 1967, in Chanute, Kansas. They were wed by his father, Pastor Edgar Rains. Together they had two children, Cecilia Jill Rains Evans and Shannon Lee Rains.
Ron worked as a surveyor and engineer for the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott. After retiring from KDOT, he was an inspector for Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers. Ron was a woodworker and made many cherished pieces for his family and friends. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, a Coca-Cola and Nascar collector, and had a spirited personality. His laugh was contagious, and each one of his family members have a story to tell about him and his orneriness.
Ron was an amazing husband, dad, and the absolute best grandpa. He loved his family and would do anything for them, especially his grandkids. During his later years in life, he was Sharry’s caregiver while she battled cancer until her passing in 2019. Ron was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Scott. He loved the Lord, and we rejoice in the fact that he is now reunited in heaven with those we love and hold so dearly.
Ron is survived by his daughter, Jill Evans and husband Chris of Spring Hill, Kansas; his son, Shannon Rains, of Fort Scott; his grandchildren, Bethany Minter and husband Kahn, Jordan Phillips, and Robert Rains; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharry; his parents, Edgar and Eva Rains; and his sisters, Sheila Hansen and Myrna Whitmer.
Rev. Christopher Eshelman will officiate funeral services for Ron at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday August 22, 2023, at the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home with burial following at the Fort Scott National Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church and may be left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall Street, P.O. Box 309.
