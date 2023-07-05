Kenneth Lee Smith, 67, of Rural Erie, died at 7:50 P.M., Sunday, July 2, 2023 at his home. Among survivors is his wife, Mona.
Further obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the CARSON-WALL FUNERAL HOME later.
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 10:18 pm
Kenneth Lee Smith, 67, of Rural Erie, died at 7:50 P.M., Sunday, July 2, 2023 at his home. Among survivors is his wife, Mona.
Further obituary details and funeral arrangements will be announced by the CARSON-WALL FUNERAL HOME later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.