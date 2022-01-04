Janie Ann Hudson, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend died peacefully at home in New Canaan, CT on Thursday December 30, 2021 with family by her side, after a long battle with Dementia. She was 80 years old.
She was born Janie Ann Mitchell on May 13, 1941 in Erie, KS and attended South Mound Kansas lower school and graduated from Erie High School. She attended Kansas Teachers college /Pittsburg State. She then married her high school sweetheart Cale Wesley Hudson on Feb 28, 1962. She was a devoted mother and a small business owner of The Little Plant Place on Main Street in Chanute, while supporting a balance of local and state politics alongside the children’s sports and hobbies.
Janie moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1980 with her children making the leap from devoted wife to successful businesswoman for over 30 years with a career in real estate with J.C. Nicols Company. She was a gracious, smart, strong-willed and self-motivated woman.
After her retirement, Janie moved to live with family Chandler, Anderson, Hudson and Jane in their home in Connecticut. Janie loved spending time with family, best friends and her rescue dog, Hershey. She also enjoyed golf, gardening, and needlepoint. Janie was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ila Myree Peak, Fred Mitchell and stepfather Howard Peak, sister Dinah Giefer and step brother Benny Peak. She is survived by sister Jill Spradlin and family, stepbrother Tim Peak and family, son Clete Wesley Hudson, daughter Chandler Hudson Kenny and son-in-law Charles Anderson Kenny, and daughter Hallie Hudson Peavey. Janie had eight beloved grandchildren; Hunter Hughes Hudson, Morgan Rachelle Miller, Emerson Claire Peavey, Cali Wesley Hudson, Blakely Ann Peavey, Harper Hudson Kenny, Lane Natalie Peavey and Lanford Jane Kenny, as well as three beloved great grandchildren Hudson Michael Miller, Harper Lee Hudson and Cale Wesley Hudson.
Donations can be made in Janie’s honor to https://www.waveny.org , https://act.alz.org and www.waysidewaifs.org
Private services expected this spring. Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Cemetery 11200 Metcalf Overland Park, KS 66210
