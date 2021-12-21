Winona Jewell Bates passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of family and friends on December 20, 2021.
Winona was born February 23, 1937, at home in Chetopa, Kansas. She was welcomed to the world by her parents Juan N. Corn and Artie L. (Ellis) Corn and sisters Julia, Wanda, Lydia, and Carol. Winona grew up in Chetopa and graduated from Chetopa High School in 1955. In 1960, she married C. L. Vern Bates. Together they had seven children - Valerie, Natalie, Marcia, Jared, Joel, Cory and Marlin.
In 1967, they moved from Wichita to Erie where Vern transferred with Southwestern Bell. The growing up years with their children went by too fast. Winona was always involved with the kids activities - Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts, 4-H, Sunday School and Church youth groups, and school activities. In her young years Winona was in Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls and Sunday School and Church in Chetopa. A lifetime Methodist, Winona was a member of Erie Federated Church where she held different offices and was a Sunday School teacher. She also enjoyed UMW, Extension units, and in 1975 was elected to a four-year term on the Erie City Council. Winona was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Three Trails West Chapter. In 1984, after working several part time government jobs, Winona became a permanent employee with See-Kan RC&D in Chanute. She later was an occasional worker at the local Extension Office in Erie for a number of years.
In 1991, Winona was diagnosed with a thoracic spinal cord tumor. The missed diagnosis and surgery to remove the tumor left her with a permanent disability, which forced to take an early retirement. In the face of this adversity however, Winona never ever gave up and everyone who knew her learned to never count her out. She continued living her life doing the things she loved; helping others, opening her home to friends, taking road trips with family, and always participating in the lives of her children and beloved grandchildren. Winona’s inner strength, compassion, and sense of humor are a legacy her family will always treasure.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern, twin sons who died at birth, her parents, a brother and four sisters.
Surviving are her children, Valerie Fisher, Natalie (Randy) Raney, Marcia (Jamil) Khalidi, Jared (Sarah) Bates, Joel (Emily) Bates, Cory (Heather) Bates, and Marlin (Erica) Bates; grandchildren Wesley, Felicia, Skyler, Kyle, Lauren, Erika, Adrianne, Tarek, Ramsey, Alia, Nadia, Isaac, Owen, Liam, Lily, Clara, Atticus, Gavin, Gage, Abby, Chloe, and Dillon; great-grandchildren Ava, Ali, Harlow, Lucas, Phoebe and Cody.
A graveside service will be held at East Hill Cemetery in Erie on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2:30 pm. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, from 7-8 pm at the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home in Parsons.
Memorials are suggested to Hickory Hollow Animal Refuge or Erie Federated Church. These can be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
