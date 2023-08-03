Our beloved daughter, Reece Kennedy, unexpectedly passed away on July 24th, 2023, at the age of 19. She is survived by those who loved her most including her mother, Shelie Mckelvey, father, Brad Kennedy, sister Mikayla Kennedy, stepparents, Michael McKelvey and Jean Kennedy, stepbrother Jack Cromley, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, grandparents (including Joe and Joyce Lucke of Chanute) and countless friends who loved her with all their heart.
Those who knew Reece knew of her vivacious personality, sense of humor, beautiful smile, and desire to help each person she met. Her mission was to make others happy with an encouraging word, overwhelming support, and reminder of what made that individual special.
Reece enjoyed school at Francis Howell high school while serving all her customers at Starbucks for many years. She enjoyed sports, painting, cooking, spending time at the lake, gardening, riding bikes, listening to music in her car, and taking long hikes in the woods with family, friends, and her favorite pets.
A public memorial service is being held at Water’s Edge Banquet Center in St. Peter’s Missouri, Wednesday August 2nd from 2:30 – 5:00 (comfortable casual).
If you would like to express your sympathy, Reece always loved helping others, and was willing to take in any stray that walked into her path. In lieu of flowers we encourage donations to be given to your local animal shelter in Reece’s honor.
Reece will continue to be honored and loved by all those who encountered her, now and forever.
Commented