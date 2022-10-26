Wayne Bays 1938-2022

Wayne E. Bays, 84, of Fort Scott and formerly of Thayer, passed away at 11:40 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Medical Lodges in Fort Scott.
Wayne Eugene Bays was born on June 22, 1938 in rural Labette County to Nova Henry Bays and Lora Alice (George) Bays. Wayne grew up and attended school in the Piper’s Hill area at the Catalpa Grade School. Later, Wayne attended the Labette County Community High School in Altamont until joining the United States Air Force during his senior year of high school. He served in the Air Force from December 12, 1955, until being honorably discharged on December 11, 1959.
Wayne moved to Chanute, Kansas in the mid-1960s where he worked for 30 years at Chanute Manufacturing as a maintenance supervisor. Wayne loved fishing, hunting and bowling. He had also been a member of the American Legion at Chanute in the past.
Wayne was united in marriage to Peggy (Padgett) Vance on July 25, 1966 in Miami, Oklahoma. She passed away on July 14, 2000.
Survivors Include: One Brother: Larry Bays (Debbie) – Jacksonville, Florida; Three Sisters: Nancy Cunningham – Parsons, Kansas; Wilma Taggart (John) – Labette City, Kansas; Shirley Morris – Columbus, Kansas; One Brother-in-law: Donald Bogard – Chetopa, Kansas. As well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Peggy, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Lee Bays and James Bays and two sisters, Caroline Bogard and Connie Donovan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Chetopa.
Memorials are suggested to the Dementia Society of America. These may be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
