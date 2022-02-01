Daisy Delyght Ritz, 85, of Chanute passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022. Daisy was born on November 13, 1936 in Miller, Missouri, the daughter of Orville Hanson and Minnie Dell (Williams) Rayborn.
Daisy grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1955. After graduating from high school Daisy met the love of her life, Charles Ritz, at the Church of God in Chanute and they were married on January 22, 1956 in the Church of God Parsonage in Chanute. Daisy and Charles soon started a family, and Daisy enjoyed milking cows with her twin boys. One summer the Chanute Tribune wrote an article about Daisy because she canned over 1,100 jars of food out of her garden.
For the most part Daisy was a stay-at-home mom raising her children, but she would also help Charles finish houses, and she made sure that every house Charles built was spotless. She worked in the Jewelry Department at the Chanute Walmart for 15 years. Daisy was a member of Living Word Assembly in Chanute, as well as the Lions Club, Missionettes, and the Meadowlark Camping Club. She will always be remembered for being a quiet person and for living what she believed.
Daisy is survived by:
Her husband: Charles Ritz of Chanute; Son: Donald Ritz and his wife, Nancy, of Siloam Springs, AR; Daughter: Cynthia Gericke of Chanute; Daughter in Law:
Marsha Ritz of Chanute; Sister-in-Law: Louise Booth of Erie; Ten Grandchildren; Nineteen Great-Grandchildren.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Troy and Ralph Rayborn, son Ron Ritz, daughter Diana Ritz-Ware, and a great-granddaughter.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11 am at Living Word Assembly in Chanute, with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the Chanute Christian Academy Scholarship Fund and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
