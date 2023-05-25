Mary Evelyn (Krone) Erickson, 94 of Chanute passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Mary was born on October 21, 1928 in Chanute, the daughter of Arthur and Golda (Dickerson) Krone.
Mary spent her entire life in Chanute and married Clifford “Chig” Erickson in 1946. They were happily married until his passing in 2008.
Mary was a kind, warm and loving person. She supported her husband and helped him run his various business endeavors during their life together. She was slow to anger and quick to forgive. She served as a surrogate mother and confidant to countless people throughout the decades and was a voracious reader, often reading one book per day.
In short, Mary was a beautiful soul who lived a full and productive life. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Chig and sisters Lillian Allision, Norma Cooper, and Florence Carlson. She is survived by her children Steve Erickson of Chanute, Tom (Janice) Erickson of Chanute, Jo (Bob) Kelly of Topeka and Tim Erickson of Melbourne, Florida.
Her grandchildren survive her as well, including Brian Kelly, Scott Kelly, Sarah Kelly, Amy Erickson, Adam Erickson, Hannah Erickson, and Will Erickson. She is also survived by her great grandchild Brooklyn Kelly.
Cremation has been requested and the family will hold a graveside service on Tuesday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at Colfax Cemetery, northwest of Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.