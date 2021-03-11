Robert Edward Pollan, 74, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home in Marshall, MO. He endured the devastation of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) with patience and dignity.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Marshall, with the Rev. Wayne Doolin officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery south of Marshall. Face masks are required at all services, and social distancing will be observed. Memorials are suggested to ALS. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com
Robert was born on February 24, 1947, in Bartlesville, OK, the son of the late Charles Donald Pollan and Jewell Samson Pollan Jackman. When he was four years old, his family moved to Wichita, KS. In 1970, Robert and Barbara A. Webber were united in marriage in Chanute, KS. To this union one daughter, Sarah Lorraine Pollan, was born in 1978. The marriage was dissolved in 1987. On August 26, 1989, Robert and Elizabeth A. “Beth” Buck Deal were married in Kansas City, MO. After 10 years in Norton and Leavenworth, KS, they moved to Marshall in 2002.
Robert graduated from Wichita North High School in 1965. After completing one semester at Oregon State University, he returned to Wichita and completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wichita State University in 1970 majoring in Social Work and Psychology. He furthered his studies at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, KY where he graduated with a Master’s Degree in Social Work and Christian Education in 1973. In 1989, he graduated from Midwestern Theological Seminary in Kansas City, MO with a Master of Divinity. The following two years were spent receiving Chaplaincy training at Baptist Hospital in Kansas City, MO.
Robert was employed by the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board, serving in Illinois, Indiana and Georgia for a number of years. Upon completing his studies in Kansas City, Mo in 1991, he was employed by the state of Kansas as a prison chaplain for the next 10 years. Because of his love of travel and meeting people, he decided the way to see the country was to drive an 18-wheeler. He earned his commercial driving license in 2001. Beth earned her license in 2002 and they were team drivers for the next 10 years. His latest employment was to return as pastor of Bethany Baptist Church in Marshall.
Robert loved to hunt pheasant with his dog Chris by his side. There was not a better way to spend a day than bass fishing from his boat or just being outdoors. He delighted in his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife, Beth, of the home; three daughters, Sarah (Steve) Cunningham of Chanute, KS, Ann Deal and Pam (Steve) Cardwell of Marshall; eight grandchildren, Noah and Nathan Cunningham, Crystal Rogers, Shawn Deal, Sonya Bush, Derek Bush, Christelle and Hannah Cardwell; seven great-grandchildren, Hagen and Tenley King, Paizley Williams, Landon Mosier, Eli Deal, Evan Johnson and Edison Bush; one brother, Thomas (Sheryle) Pollan of Wichita; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by stepfather, Kenneth Jackman; one brother, Donald C. Pollan; and one son, Larry Deal.
