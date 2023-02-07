Craig Arthur Summervill, 54, of Thayer passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Craig was born on February 18, 1968 in Iola, Kansas, the son of James Arthur and Nancy Sue (Baker) Summervill.
Craig grew up in Humboldt and would help his father haul hay and take care of cattle. After graduating from Humboldt High School in 1986, Craig joined the United States Air Force and served honorably until 1990. After his discharge from the Air Force, Craig worked numerous jobs until he became disabled.
Craig was an animal lover, mostly cats, and he loved his three cats. Other hobbies of Craig’s were cooking and barbecuing, watching sports on TV, and making canes and crosses out of cedar.
Craig will always be remembered as man who loved to have a good time and joke around. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Craig is survived by his mother, Nancy Summervill ,of Chanute, his brother Randy Lee Summervill and his wife, Andrea, of Cummings, GA, four aunts, and numerous cousins.
Craig was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 2 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute with burial to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to Make A Wish or ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
