Regina “Gina” Lynn Dunn, 56, of Chanute, Kansas passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital in Wichita after a hard-fought battlewith cancer. She was born on March 7, 1966 to Jimmy(Jim) and Shirley (Moorehead) Dunn in Lawton, Okla.
Gina’s parents served our nation’s military. Gina graduated from Lawton High School and later obtained her Bachelor’s Degree from Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Mo. Her sparkle was extremely bright and contagious, a treasure to anyone who knew her. She held jobs at Jasper Products in Joplin and A.D.I. in Chanute, where she shined brightly and built great relationships with many of her coworkers. She regularly, without saying a word to anyone, would go without to make sure other’s needs were met. Confetti-filled gifts conveyed her love for so many; birthdays were never forgotten. She was always characterized as being a motherly, hardworking and a selfless young lady. All of God’s creatures were important to her; not one turtle could be seen on the road without being taken to safety. She was an active Girl Scout for many years attending camps and perfecting her already stellar ability to craft handmade cards for any occasion. More than anything, her love encompassed her family unconditionally. Her younger brother, Jeff, was always a high priority to her. She was engaged to Jason Edwards and was preceded by him in death, but not without gaining a daughter Addi and a mother, Sharon. Gina was a personified angel on Earth to all who knew her well. The world is an emptier place without her in it.
She survived by:
Her Brother Jeff (Johnetta) Dunn of Norman, Okla.; Her Daughter Addi Lester-Edwards; Her Mother-in-Law Sharon Edwards of Chanute; Nieces and nephews Kayla, Sherridan, Heather, Andrea, Jessica, Dakota, Emilynn, Jarrod and
Aaronl many close and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and fiancé Jason Edwards.
Cremation has taken place at Regina’s request and the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
