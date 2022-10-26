Daniel Lee Dunstan, 76, of Farlington, Kansas, formerly of Pittsburg, passed away at 5:38 am Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
He was born September 26, 1946 at Formoso, Kansas to Arthur and Lucille (Morris) Dunstan. He graduated from Cherryvale High School and attended Coffeyville Community College, where he played football.
He enlisted in the 1011 Reserve Unit in Independence. His unit and the 1010 Reserve Unit in Emporia were drafted into the Vietnam War. After returning home, he attended Pittsburg State University.
On January 14, 1967, he was united in marriage to Donna Butcher in the Presbyterian Church in Cherryvale, Kansas. She survives at the family home. Mr. Dunstan worked as an Insurance Agent for American Family.
Later he became a Counselor for RCY in Pittsburg and then for the Labette Correctional Conservation Camp at Oswego, Kansas.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Josh Dunstan and his wife, Michelle, of Pittsburg and Jesse Dunstan and his wife, Mary, of Overland Park; a sister, Dixie Scott of Texas; two grandsons, Blaine Dunstan and Danny Dunstan; brothers and sisters-in-laws Stu and Linda Butcher and Bruce and Debbie Butcher, all of Chanute.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bobby Dunstan and Dick Dunstan, and a sister, Doris Hoard. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Pallucca’s Event Hall in Frontenac, where dinner and drinks will be served while you share your remembrances.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the donor’s favorite charity. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
