Dr. Robert (Bob) Jacinto Haskins 1946-2022
Dr. Robert (Bob) Jacinto Haskins, 75, was born December 16, 1946 at Muskogee, Oklahoma to Robert J. Haskins, Sr. and Veleta Daniel Haskins (Sellars). He graduated from Derby High School, Derby, Kansas then from Kansas State University, Manhattan, and received his Doctorate of Medicine at University of Kansas, Lawrence, in 1974. Dr. Haskins completed his residency in family practice at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita. He and Rebecca Jo Kendall were married in 1967 and blessed with Lori Elaine Haskins Cavalcanti and Scott Kendall Haskins. Rebecca Jo passed away February 15, 2006.
Dr. Haskins practiced in Chanute, Grand Coulee, Washington, with Harry Hynes Hospice of Wichita as well as many locum ER coverages in rural Kansas hospitals. He taught medical residents at St. Joseph’s in Wichita and was Regional Director of Medical Education at University of Kansas School of Medicine, encouraging the rural preceptors to practice medicine in rural Kansas communities. He enjoyed flying his plane, hunting and fishing.
Robert and Teresa Arnold Cornish were married December 30, 2007, adding Brian Cornish, Laurie Ward, Blake Cornish and Chad Cornish to the family, and the whole Cornish Clan.
Dr. Haskins is survived by his wife, Teresa, children Lori and Walker Cavalcanti, Hudson, Ohio, Scott and McKayla Haskins, Spring Hill, Brian and Karen Cornish, Olathe, Laurie and Clayton Ward, Chanute, Blake and Holly Cornish, Santa Clarita, California and Chad Cornish, Lawrence, brother Mitchell Haskins. Also, his beloved grandchildren Robert Cavalcanti, Joseph Cavalcanti, Lucas Cavalcanti, Connor Haskins, Carson Haskins, William Cornish, Madeline Cornish, Jack Cornish, Orville Cornish, Harold Cornish, Emilee Ward, and Molly and Karter Krokstrom.
He was predeceased by his wife Rebecca Jo Haskins, his parents, his brother Ron Haskins and nephew Brian Haskins.
A private family graveside burial will be held.
If you wish to honor Robert with a memorial, you may send or leave donations to the most wonderful Harry Hynes Hospice through Wickham Funeral Family Funeral Home, or any charity of your choice.
Robert’s family thanks Harry Hynes Hospice and Country Place Senior Living for their loving care of Dr. Bob.
Bob’s prayer for each of you was to accept Christ as your savior.
