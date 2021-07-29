Karen Williams, 73, longtime resident of Buffalo, Kansas and Chanute, Kansas passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Joplin Gardens Assisted Living in Joplin, Missouri.
Karen was born December 15,1947, to Max Raymond and Dorothy Jean (May) Decker in Neodesha, Kansas. She graduated from Altoona-Midway, Buffalo, Kansas in 1965.
She was united in marriage to Jerry Williams on December 24, 1975, at their home in Buffalo, Kansas and were married until his death in 1986.
Karen worked at H.K. Porter Manufacturing Company for ten years. She later began a cleaning business in Chanute, Kansas. Karen was a member of the Buffalo Church of The Nazarene and was an auxiliary volunteer at Heritage Health Care from 2001-2009.
She enjoyed cooking, bingo, crafting, gardening, watching movies and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Iris Helm, Lynn Williams, Christie Fritch, Bob Williams and Theresa Collins, brother; Raymond Decker and 14 grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Jerry, Karen was preceded in death by her parents, sons: Andrew Williams, Dean Williams, Jerry Williams and a special aunt, Norma High.
Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am Monday, August 2, 2021, at Church of the Nazarene, Buffalo, Kansas. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, Kansas 66720. Memorials are suggested to the Buffalo Church of the Nazarene and may be mailed to or left at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.