Shelia Darlene Marque 68, of Pittsburg, KS died 5:22pm Thursday March 5, 2020 at the Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO following an illness. Shelia was born April 4, 1951 in Chanute, KS the daughter of William Travis and Verda Lois (Looney) Fisher. Shelia graduated from Chanute High School in 1969. Later she attended Neosho County Community College and Pittsburg State University earning a B.S Degree in Elementary Education. On February 19, 1971 Shelia married Frank K. Marque in Erie, KS.
Survivors include her husband; children Cathy J. Caylor and husband Michael of Buffalo, KS, Jo Anna Iden of Chanute, KS and Travis E. Marque of Brighton, CO; sister Sherril Spradley and nephew Chris Spradley of Chanute, KS and 9 grandchildren. Funeral details found at www.bathnaylor.com.
