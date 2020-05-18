Belinda “Jeannie” (Enos) Johnson, 66, of Chanute, passed away at home, Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born on November 16, 1953 to Raymond E. Enos and Margaret L. (Cox) Enos in Parsons, Kansas. Jeannie attended Erie High School, graduating in 1972. She was a member of the Ambassador Christian Church and enjoyed gardening.
Jeannie is survived by her Children: Christina Greer, Teresa AlBarran, A. Ben Wilcox III and Michael Johnson; Siblings: Virginia Bachard, Harold “Bud” Enos, G. Colleen Abshire, Edith “Edie” Godinez, Donna Queen and Lori Enos; Eight grandchildren, Six stepgrandchildren, one stepgranddaughter in-law, and one great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside service will be at 11 am Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Stark, KS.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 W. Main St. Chanute, KS 66720.
Memorial Remembrances are suggested to the American Cancer Society or National Kidney Foundation and can be left with or mailed to funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.