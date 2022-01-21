Jack L. Hines, 95, of Erie, passed away at 4 am Friday, January 21, 2022, at Labette Health in Parsons. Among his survivors is his wife, Helen Hines, of the home.
Friends may come to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie to view and sign the register from 1 pm to 8 pm Wednesday and from 9 am to noon Thursday. A private family service will be held on Thursday. Burial will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery near Erie. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Federated Church in Erie and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Further obituary information will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
Clifford “Par” Downing, 51, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
