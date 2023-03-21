Michael (Mike) D. Rash, 49, of Cherryvale, Kansas, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Michael David Rash was born March 24, 1973, in Denver Colorado, the son of Jack Rash and Debbie (Molidor) Rash. Mike graduated from Cherryvale High School in 1991.
Mike was united in marriage to Amy Hohler at Big Hill Lake in Cherryvale on August 18, 2012, and she survives at home.
He worked as a Lead Refinery Operator at CVR Energy in Coffeyville for 22 years. Before working at the refinery, he worked for Evergreen Builders in Neodesha.
Mike enjoyed working on cars, watching the Kansas City Chiefs, and was a jack of all trades, he could fix and do anything. He loved to cook and entertain. He had a contagious smile, was a hard worker and could be onery at times.
He was a member of the Cherryvale Elks Lodge.
Mike is survived by his wife, Amy Rash, of the home, his parents, Jack and Debbie Rash of Cherryvale, his children, Kloey Rash of Coffeyville, Shaeli (Chance) Cargile of Independence, Jacey Whitcomb of Cherryvale, Zaiden Rash of Cherryvale, sister, Roxann Williams of Spokane, Washington, grandparents, Tom and Shirley Molidor of Cherryvale.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the HUB, 305 East Main, Cherryvale.
Celebration of Life Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10 am at the HUB.
Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Cherryvale.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to the Michael D. Rash Memorial Scholarship Fund and may be left or mailed to Wickham Family Funeral Home, 216 East 4th, Cherryvale, KS 67335.
