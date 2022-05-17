Lois I. Towery, 81, of Frontenac passed away at 4 am on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.
Lois was born on March 26, 1941 to the union of Antone “Tony” Benedict and Ruth (Roberts) Benedict. She graduated from Frontenac High School with the Class of 1959. She began working as a secretary at the Prudential Insurance Office in Pittsburg and worked there until 1967. She moved to Topeka and continued working with Prudential until 1972. She returned to the Frontenac area and began selling arts and crafts out of her home and at a variety of craft shows throughout the area. She began working at the Pittsburg SRS Office in the Child Enforcement Section in 1989 and continued there until her retirement in 2011. In her youth, she was an avid bowler and golfer, and also enjoyed playing Bingo.
She was united in marriage with William “Terry” Towery on November 24, 1966 and recently celebrated their 56th Wedding Anniversary. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include one daughter, Paula S. Towery of Pittsburg; three grandchildren, Corey Towery, Halie Donaldson (husband, Jason) of Frontenac, and Michael Towery of Pittsburg; and six great-grandchildren, Keddrik Nichols, Gabriel Towery, Aiden Towery, Chevelle Towery, Sabastyan Towery, and Jayden LaRoche. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Ruth Benedict; one brother, Kenneth Benedict; one sister, Carolyn Girard; one granddaughter, MaKenzie Towery, and one great-grandson Hayden Towery.
Ms. Towery has been entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Home of Columbus for cremation per her request. No services are planned at this time. Burial will be held at a later date at the Frontenac Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the SEK Humane Society at 485 E. 560th Ave, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences to the family may be emailed to haliedonaldson22@gmail.com or through the funeral home’s website at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com
