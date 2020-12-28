Brenda Lea O’Neal, 59, of Thayer, KS passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home. Brenda was born to Donald Wayne and Jean (Kenworthy) O’Neal in Tillamook, OR on December 18, 1961.
After graduating high school and getting her associates degree, Brenda went to work for local nursing homes as a nurse aid. Brenda enjoyed and had a talent for writing, she enjoyed writing poetry, words to hymns, and a few short stories. She enjoyed listening to music, playing the piano, sewing and especially enjoyed all cats and dogs. Brenda enjoyed giving to children, teaching Sunday school, and she was active in many charities raising funds for children and was a secret Santa to numerous children. Brenda volunteered for many years at St. Pat’s, and truly enjoyed being with her family and friends.
Brenda is survived by:
Three sisters: Sandra O’Neal and Ed Brinkmeyer of Chanute, KS, Leona Moeller of Atlantic, Iowa, Linda Smith and Dan Couch of Broken Arrow, OK; A special friend Suzy Vining of Dearing, KS; Numerous nieces, nephew, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has been requested and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to either: the Independence Bible School, or Pet Rescue and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
