Lonnie Andrew Wilson, 67, of Chanute, KS, passed away June 25, 2022.
Lonnie was born on September 17, 1954, in Meade, KS to Lewis and Sybil (Gibbens) Wilson. Lonnie attended Pratt High School in Pratt, KS graduating in 1972. Lonnie immediately started his career working for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Dodge City. He worked for Southwestern Bell and AT&T until 2003, when he retired from Southwestern Bell in Chanute after 31 years.
Lonnie was married to Roberta (Lamaster) Wilson on July 6, 1973. Lonnie and Roberta have 3 children, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
He loved going camping, fishing, hunting and RC boat racing, but what he cherished the most was spending time and making precious memories with his family and friends.
Lonnie was a member of NCARC Ham Operators and Sons of American Legion in Chanute.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Roberta, of the home, daughter, Cheryl and husband, John Shaw, of Chanute, 2-sons Dennis and Kody Wilson, of Chanute, a sister Judy and husband, Ed Barker, of McGregor, TX, a brother Larry and wife, Cindy, of Clinton, MO, 3 sisters-in-law; Deanna and husband, Dan Scroggins, of Owasso, MI, Becky Lamaster of Dodge City, and Renee and husband, Eddie, of Dodge City. He is preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Delbert and Lyla (Old Bitty) Lamaster, and a brother in-law Leroy Lamaster.
Cremation has taken place. A private family Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave, Chanute, KS 66720.
