Mary Alice Perez, 83, of Humboldt passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Arrowwood Lane in Humboldt. Mary was born on January 8, 1939 in Deerfield, Kansas the daughter of Juan and Rita (Coronado) Perez.
Mary grew up in Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School. After graduation, Mary moved to Wichita where she worked in computer chip production. Due to health reasons, Mary moved back to Humboldt in 2016.
In her spare time, Mary loved to read, draw, and color. Other passions that Mary had was watching classic movies, listening to classical music, and angels, she had numerous angel figurines around her home. Mary was also a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Wichita and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Humboldt.
Mary is survived by her son Philip Jurado, brothers Frank Perez and Lupe Perez, sisters Cecilia Jacobs-Perez, Elizabeth Poglayen, and Kathy Marquez.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Rita, brothers Theodore Perez and David Perez, and her sister Virginia Marquez.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 9 am to 11 am at the funeral home with burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Humboldt.
Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented