Tabatha Rose Collins, 40, of Coyville, KS passed away Monday August 16, 2021 at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Tabatha was born in Chanute, KS, on March 7, 1981, to Sandra (Shrum) Miller.
She is survived by her children; Kelleigh Collins, Dalton Collins, and Jacob Shrum; her mother, Sandy; her grandmother Delores Shrum; her fiancée Josh Smith and his children, Cidney, Corbin, Mary, and Jozie; one granddaughter, Kynleigh Collins; and two stepsisters, Mary Ann (Miller) Steinlicht and Amber (Miller) Henderson,
She is preceded in death by her father Greg Miller.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service for Tabatha will be held at the Nazarene Church, 1313 W. 14th St,. Chanute, KS, from 11 am to 2 pm Friday August 20, 2021.
Memorials are suggested to Coyville Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home
Services are under the guidance of of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, KS 66720
