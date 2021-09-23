Gladys Catherine Thorsell, 76, of Chanute passed away on Monday, Septembe tr 20, 2021. Catherine was born on March 5, 1945 in Chanute, KS, the daughter of Galen and Gertrude (Walker) Thorsell.
Catherine grew up in Wilson county, and was very active and involved in 4-H. Before graduating from Midway High School, she also attended Peach Grove Rural School. Upon graduation of high school Catherine attended Neosho County Community College before graduating from Kansas State University. After graduation from college, Catherine worked for Kansas State University as an Extension Home Economist in Clark and Gray County Kansas. Catherine enjoyed knitting after retirement, attending alumni and retirement events, but most importantly spending time with her family at various family gatherings.
Catherine was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Vilas Homebuilders Unit, and was a huge Kansas State Wildcats fan. The one thing that Catherine prided herself on and many would notice was the fact that she was a very independent and strong single woman.
Catherine is survived by:
Three Brothers: George Robert Thorsell and wife, Karen, of Chanute, KS, William Ray Thorsell and wife, Valerie, of Chanute, KS, Galen Edward Thorsell and wife, Gladys, of Wamego, KS; One Sister: Margaret Avallone of Silver Springs, MD; Eleven nieces and nephews; Numerous great-nieces and nephews; One Great-Great Nephew.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, Galen and Gertrude.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 5 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Funeral service will be on Monday September 27, 2021 at 10 am at Zion Lutheran Church in Chanute, with burial to follow at Vilas Cemetery. Memorials have been suggested to Sunshine Preschool at Zion Lutheran Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
