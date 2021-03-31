Kathlene “Kathy” Kay Westhoff, 56, of Walnut, KS, died at 11:38 am Monday, March 29, 2021 in Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS after a long-fought battle with cancer.
Kathy was born June 11, 1964 in Chanute, KS the daughter of Earl and Marie (Bollig) Kirkpatrick. She attended Walnut schools through the 6th grade, then she attended Girard schools and graduated from Girard High School in 1982.
Kathy met her husband when she was 14 (October 21, 1978) and later she married Claude L. Westhoff on November 23, 1984 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Walnut, KS. Claude survives of the home.
She started working full time at Living Skills Center in St. Paul, KS during high school in 1980, which later became known as Connections, Res-Care KS, where she worked as a Direct Care Professional for 41 years as of March 8, 2021. Most of those years she also worked in a supervisor lead staff position. She loved the individuals she cared for and she considered them as family.
Kathy was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Walnut, KS until it closed, and then she became a member of St. Francis Church in St. Paul, KS and the Altar Society. She served as a Walnut City Council person in the past and she was founder of the “Meanwhile in Walnut, KS” Facebook page.
Survivors, in addition to her husband, Claude, of the home, are her sons, Dakota Westhoff of Walnut, KS, and Jonathan Westhoff of Walnut, KS; her daughters, Kayla (Rex “Adam”) West of St. Paul, KS, Renée (Matthew) Rose of Burlingame, KS, and Saralyn (Walter) Boyd of Hepler, KS; her grandchildren, Tyler (Leigha) West and Jadyn West, Emerson and Fletcher Rose, Matthew and Kaitlyn Boyd; her great-grandson, Benson; her brothers, Eugene (Katherine) Kirkpatrick of Sun City, AZ, Kenneth (Donna) Kirkpatrick of Walnut, KS, Ronald (Charlene) Kirkpatrick of Walnut, KS, Daniel (Marsha) Kirkpatrick of Walnut, KS, Steven (Tina) Kirkpatrick of Girard, KS, Thomas (Marla) Kirkpatrick of Erie, KS, and Christopher Kirkpatrick of Walnut, KS; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy’s kids and grandkids were her pride and joy and she loved them beyond measure. Kathy loved being outdoors, took pride in caring for her yard, and was very fond of spending time with her animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters-in-law, due to cancer, Patricia Sue Kirkpatrick and Deborah Kirkpatrick.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 pm Sunday, April 4, 2021 at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard, KS where friends may call after 1 pm Sunday.
The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 am Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul, KS. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10 am with Fr. Sam Pinkerton as Celebrant. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Walnut, KS.
Memorials are suggested to the Walnut Community Service Organization and these may be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
