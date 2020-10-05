Stephen R. “Steve” Baird, 70, of Parsons, died at 12:50 am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society due to complications of leukoencephalopathy (white matter disease).
He was born February 22, 1950, in Parsons to John “Mike” Baird and Lois (Walker) Baird Westall. He graduated from Labette County Community High School at Altamont in 1968. For 42 years he was employed by Advanced System Homes in Chanute.
Steve was an active member of the Berean Baptist Church. He loved Jesus Christ with all his heart and was passionate about sharing his faith with others. He taught Sunday School classes for over 35 years and loved serving the church bus ministry.
On July 19, 1971 he and Gayle Dick were married at Miami, Oklahoma. She survives, of the home. Other survivors are two children, Jeremiah Baird (Jeanette) of Bremerton, WA and Stephanie Carter (Mike) of Parsons; five grandchildren, Danae Whitaker (Chad), Elizabeth Carter, Jessica Baird, Nathanael Baird and Samuel Baird; great-grandchildren Logan, Bennett and Tate Whitaker; and a sister, Janice Swinney of Las Cruces, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Jay L. Baird.
Funeral services will be at 10 am Wednesday at the Berean Baptist Church, with Pastor Darren Dusher officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Berean Baptist Church Facebook page. Burial will be in Valley Cemetery, northwest of Parsons. Friends may call at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home to sign the register. Memorials are suggested to the church and may be left at or sent to the funeral home at Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
