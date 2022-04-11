John R. Harris, 85, lifelong resident of Labette and Neosho counties, died at 10:45 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Cherryvale Nursing Home. Among survivors is his wife, Joan, of the home.
The service will be at 2 pm Friday at the graveside at Lakeview Cemetery south of Erie. The family will receive friends at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie from 1 pm to 1:45 pm Friday. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. They may be left at or mailed to the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Friends may sign the register at the funeral home after 9 am Friday. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
Patricia K. Reed, 66, of St. Paul, passed away at 9:35 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St. Paul.
Internment of cremains will take place at 1 pm Friday, April 15, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Services are under the direction of the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home of Parsons.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
