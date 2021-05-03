Verla Jean Bailey Hart, 92, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2021 from complications of dementia. Verla was born Sept. 22, 1928 at home in Urbana, Kansas to Beulah Coder and Levi Hodson Bailey. She was a 1946 graduate of Chanute High School.
She married Floyd J. Hart in 1948. They moved to Portland Oregon shortly after they were married. They farmed in Petrolia from 1954-1964 and returned to the Portland area for the rest of their lives. She was an executive secretary working for Tektronix in Beaverton, Oregon and retiring from SEH America Vancouver, WA in 1993.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie Brennan of Hillsboro, Nancy Hart and Laura Smith (Van) of Portland; and Grandchildren, Lindsey Orcutt, Harrison Steinbrecher and Samuel Smith of Portland and Johanna Steinbrecher of NYC. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd, and daughter Barbara. Remembrances to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Services in person and livestream: May 8 (noon CDT), Skyline Memorial Gardens, Portland, OR
