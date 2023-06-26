Barbara Irene (Bobby) Scott, 85, of Humboldt passed away June 24, 2023, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. Bobby was born on Oct. 28, 1937, in Iola. A graveside service and burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
