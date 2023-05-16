Grace W. Warstler Cass, 101, of Parsons and formerly of St. Paul, passed away at 5 a.m., Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Medicalodge in Independence, Kansas.
She was on March 31, 1922, at rural St. Paul to William M. and Grace C. (Richardson) Madl. Grace grew up at St. Paul and attended schools there graduating from St. Francis High School in 1940.
She and Harold Warstler were married on June 7, 1944. He preceded her in death on March 1, 1973. She later married Claude Cass on December 16, 1991, at Eureka, Kansas. He also preceded her in death.
Grace lived at Galesburg and Parsons up util her first husband, Harold, passed away. She later lived at Severy, Kansas while she was married to Claude. She moved back to Parsons after he died where she lived until her recent move to Medicalodge in Independence.
Grace was a homemaker and worked at the Fred Ronald Manufacturing Co. for eight years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, cooking, and caring for her children and grandchildren. Grace was a talented pianist who learn how to play by ear and loved playing classic hymns. She was a faithful member of St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul and a current member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parsons.
She is survived by two sons, Randy Warstler of Galesburg and Terry Wayne Madl, and his wife, Kathy of Grove, OK; three daughters, Teresa “Jeanie” Anderson, and her husband, Wayne of Thayer, Shirley Anderson, and her husband, Phillip of Heavener, OK, and Linda Dayhuff, and her husband, Jerry of Chetopa; 23 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands, Grace was preceded in death by a son, Gary Warstler; four grandsons, Shawn Anderson, Todd Anderson, Scott Warstler, and Stephen Warstler; five brothers, Ray, John, Robert, Norman, and Donald Madl; and four sisters, Gladys Caywood, Alice Rehmert, Maxine Cooper, and Darlene Alloway.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Father Curtis Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Cemetery at St. Paul. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8 Wednesday evening. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.