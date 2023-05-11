Melvin L. Bruenger joined his parents and siblings in heaven on May 7, 2023. Melvin was born August 29, 1936 to Louis F. and Agnes Margaret (Mueller) Bruenger in Chanute, Ks. Melvin lived on the family farm in rural Humboldt until he enlisted in the Army in September 1958. Melvin married Patricia Ilene Gibson on December 28, 1958 in Humboldt.
Melvin was sent overseas to France where their first 2 children; Melvin Bruenger II and Mary Welch were born. When they returned to the states they lived in Oklahoma then Virginia. Their third child Martha Cameron was born in Virginia. Melvin received his warrant officer commission in 1967. Melvin was stationed in various states while he had 2 tours of duty in Vietnam and 1 in Turkey before retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in September 1978.
While in the Army Melvin earned Army Commendation Medal with 4 oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 silver and 1 bronze service star, Good Conduct Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.
After retiring from the Army Melvin and Pat owned and operated Central Pump & Supply in Independence Ks for 15 years. After their retirement they returned to the family farm in Humboldt. After Melvin’s health declined they moved to Cedar Lake Village in Olathe, Kansas.
Melvin was preceded in death by both of his parents, Louis Fred and Agnes M.(Mueller) Bruenger, his siblings Russell Bruenger, Clara Cooper, Clarence Bruenger, Elsie Bruenger, Della Frederick and two nephews.
Melvin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia I. (Gibson) Bruenger; his children Melvin Bruenger II Djbouti Africa (Ronelyn of the Phillipines), Mary Welch (Jerry) Independence, Ks and Martha Cameron Melbourne Florida. His grandchildren; Joshua Cameron(Tara), Jordon Cameron, Tyra Welch, Conagher Welch and one great grandchild Owen Cameron; nieces Lynn Smith and Pat Liable; nephews Loren Bruenger and Lyle Bruenger as well as great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 am on Monday May 15, 2023 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Humboldt, Kansas. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to St. Peters Lutheran Church and Cedar Lake Village and can be left with Feureborn Funeral Service, 1883 US HWY 54, Iola, Ks 66749.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.